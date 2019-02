World: Children and armed conflict: Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/HRC/40/49)

2019/02/01 | 14:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN General AssemblyCountry: Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, YemenSummaryIn her report, which covers the period from December 2017 to December 2018, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict explores challenges in ending and preventing grave violations and in strengthening the protection of children affected by armed conflict, including with regard to the abduction of children by parties to conflict and children of or recruited as foreign fighters. She outlines the activities undertaken in discharging her mandate and the progress achieved in addressing grave violations against children. She also provides details about her increased efforts towards adequate, sustainable and reliably funded reintegration programmes. The Special Representative also lays out her awareness-raising and mainstreaming activities, including through her focus on lessons learned and best practices. In addition, the report provides information on her field visits and on her efforts to engage with regional organizations and international partners. It outlines a number of the challenges and priorities on her agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict.I. IntroductionThe present report covers the period from December 2017 to December 2018 and is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/245, in which the Assembly requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to submit a report to the Human Rights Council on the activities undertaken in fulfilment of her mandate, including information on her field visits, on the progress achieved and the challenges remaining on the children and armed conflict agenda. In the report, the Special Representative also elaborates on the activities she has undertaken with regard to the request of the General Assembly in resolution 72/245 to increase her engagement with States, United Nations bodies and agencies, regional organizations and especially subregional organizations, and to increase public awareness activities, including by collecting, assessing and disseminating best practices and lessons learned, in accordance with her mandate.