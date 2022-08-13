2022/08/13 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has been named the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate breakdown, affected by soaring temperatures, insufficient and diminishing rainfall, intensified droughts and water scarcity, frequent sand and dust storms, and flooding.Compounding this, water policies in neighbouing countries have shrunk vital water sources, while rapid population growth, urbanization, and inefficient water use […]

read more New Report: Migration, Environment, and Climate Change in Iraq