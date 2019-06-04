Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change

2019/06/04 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran has told
OPEC that it opposes delaying the oil producer group’s next meeting, setting
the scene for another fight with fellow members as U.S. sanctions put Tehran
under unprecedented economic pressure with its oil exports down to just a
trickle.OPEC gatherings are often fraught due to acrimony between Iran
and its arch-rival Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader and top global oil
exporter.The last time the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries failed to agree a clear oil-output
strategy was in 2016, after Iran insisted on steeply raising its production
following the lifting of Western sanctions against it.The United States reimposed
sanctions on Tehran last year, and as a result, Iranian oil exports have
collapsed to a fraction of their normal levels.U.S. President Donald Trump
has repeatedly demanded that Saudi Arabia compensate for the drop in Iranian
supplies by increasing its own production, a move that Iran has said undermines
the proper functioning of OPEC.Iranian Oil Minister Bijan
Zanganeh, in a letter seen by Reuters, said he disagreed with an OPEC proposal
to reschedule the group’s next meeting to early July.OPEC is currently scheduled
to meet on June 25, followed by talks with its allies led by Russia on June 26.
However, Russia suggested moving the meeting to July 3-4 and Riyadh supports
the request, sources within the organization told Reuters.“I disagree with the proposed
changes of the dates. I have already tight commitment in that period and,
moreover, no reason was provided on the urgency of giving consideration to this
date change,” Zanganeh wrote.In a separate letter, OPEC
said Algeria and Kazakhstan also disagreed with moving the dates.Sources said Venezuela and
Libya additionally opposed a schedule change.“It is becoming really
embarrassing,” an OPEC source said.Changing the dates would
require unanimity, several OPEC sources said. Two sources said one option would
be to keep the OPEC meeting unchanged and move the talks with allies to July.OPEC and its allies, a
grouping known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million
barrels per day from Jan. 1. OPEC’s share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be
delivered by 11 members - all except Iran, Libya and Venezuela.Saudi Arabia initially
signaled it would make sense to raise supply in the second half. However, it
seems more willing now to keep output cuts in place amid a decline in oil
prices, which on Tuesday fell to their lowest since January.In Russia, the head of top
oil producer Rosneft, Igor Sechin, said on Tuesday he would seek compensation
from the Russian government if Moscow agreed to limit output further.“Iran is likely to oppose any
decision to raise output but in case OPEC decides to opt for a policy rollover
it should be a smoother meeting,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects
consultancy.
Iran has told
OPEC that it opposes delaying the oil producer group’s next meeting, setting
the scene for another fight with fellow members as U.S. sanctions put Tehran
under unprecedented economic pressure with its oil exports down to just a
trickle.OPEC gatherings are often fraught due to acrimony between Iran
and its arch-rival Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader and top global oil
exporter.The last time the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries failed to agree a clear oil-output
strategy was in 2016, after Iran insisted on steeply raising its production
following the lifting of Western sanctions against it.The United States reimposed
sanctions on Tehran last year, and as a result, Iranian oil exports have
collapsed to a fraction of their normal levels.U.S. President Donald Trump
has repeatedly demanded that Saudi Arabia compensate for the drop in Iranian
supplies by increasing its own production, a move that Iran has said undermines
the proper functioning of OPEC.Iranian Oil Minister Bijan
Zanganeh, in a letter seen by Reuters, said he disagreed with an OPEC proposal
to reschedule the group’s next meeting to early July.OPEC is currently scheduled
to meet on June 25, followed by talks with its allies led by Russia on June 26.
However, Russia suggested moving the meeting to July 3-4 and Riyadh supports
the request, sources within the organization told Reuters.“I disagree with the proposed
changes of the dates. I have already tight commitment in that period and,
moreover, no reason was provided on the urgency of giving consideration to this
date change,” Zanganeh wrote.In a separate letter, OPEC
said Algeria and Kazakhstan also disagreed with moving the dates.Sources said Venezuela and
Libya additionally opposed a schedule change.“It is becoming really
embarrassing,” an OPEC source said.Changing the dates would
require unanimity, several OPEC sources said. Two sources said one option would
be to keep the OPEC meeting unchanged and move the talks with allies to July.OPEC and its allies, a
grouping known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million
barrels per day from Jan. 1. OPEC’s share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be
delivered by 11 members - all except Iran, Libya and Venezuela.Saudi Arabia initially
signaled it would make sense to raise supply in the second half. However, it
seems more willing now to keep output cuts in place amid a decline in oil
prices, which on Tuesday fell to their lowest since January.In Russia, the head of top
oil producer Rosneft, Igor Sechin, said on Tuesday he would seek compensation
from the Russian government if Moscow agreed to limit output further.“Iran is likely to oppose any
decision to raise output but in case OPEC decides to opt for a policy rollover
it should be a smoother meeting,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects
consultancy.