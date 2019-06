Security forces kill 2 suicide bombers in Fallujah: official

2019/06/04 | 20:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The security forces in Fallujah's Amiriyat announced killing two "suicide bombers" whoattempted to "blow themselves up in securityforces stationed in Amiriyah's Abar area.""The security forces was able to kill [thebombers] when trying to approach them," Fallujah's Amiriyah securityofficial said, affirming that there is no casualties among the securitypersonnel.The security forces hadreinforced their presence at the site of the incident, the official said,adding that they have carried out a raid and inspection operation in anticipationof the presence of ISIS terrorist cells in the region.