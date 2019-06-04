عربي | كوردى


Security forces kill 2 suicide bombers in Fallujah: official

2019/06/04 | 20:05
The security forces in Fallujah's Amiriyat announced killing two "suicide bombers" who

attempted to "blow themselves up in security

forces stationed in Amiriyah's Abar area.""The security forces was able to kill [the

bombers] when trying to approach them," Fallujah's Amiriyah security

official said, affirming that there is no casualties among the security

personnel.The security forces had

reinforced their presence at the site of the incident, the official said,

adding that they have carried out a raid and inspection operation in anticipation

of the presence of ISIS terrorist cells in the region.





