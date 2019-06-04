Security forces kill 2 suicide bombers in Fallujah: official

2019/06/04 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The security forces in Fallujah's Amiriyat announced killing two "suicide bombers" who
attempted to "blow themselves up in security
forces stationed in Amiriyah's Abar area.""The security forces was able to kill [the
bombers] when trying to approach them," Fallujah's Amiriyah security
official said, affirming that there is no casualties among the security
personnel.The security forces had
reinforced their presence at the site of the incident, the official said,
adding that they have carried out a raid and inspection operation in anticipation
of the presence of ISIS terrorist cells in the region.
