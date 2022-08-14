United Graduate College and Seminary International Honors Minister Guy Loando Mboyo with Honorary Degree

2022/08/14 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq News

World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Thought Leader Mr.



Billy Issa, Minister Guy Loando Mboyo, Dr.



Ruben West and Dr.Robin West

Minister Guy Loando Mboyo addresses audience after receiving his honors during the ceremony

UGCSI Honorary doctorate recipients Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa and Minister Guy Loando

Mr.



Billy Issa, Minister Guy Loando Mboyo and Dr.



Robin West

UGCSI Honorary Doctorate Recipient Minister Guy Loando Mboyo of the DRC and ICN Special Envoy Dr.



Ruben West of the USA

Minister Guy Loando Mboyo of DRC Receives Honorary PhD in Humanities from United Graduate College and Seminary International of California USA

Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.



You only need a heart full of grace.



A soul generated by love.”

— Dr.



Martin Luther King, Jr.

TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) is a private Christian college and seminary, a fully accredited member of the Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) was founded in 1982, operates in more than 50 countries, and has over 100,000 graduates worldwide.UGCSI offers a variety of non-traditional Christian ministry certificates and degrees including, but not limited to, pastoral ministry, ambassadorial diplomacy, Christian leadership, biblical counseling, and innovative leadership.This prestigious institution promotes a culture of honor through the skill/action/philosophy-based Honorary Doctorates in the Humanities, which it awards to highly esteemed individuals who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of humanity.On Saturday, July 2, during a high-level ceremony held at the Hotel du Fleuve Congo, the delegation of this prestigious institution was honored to award the honorary doctorate degree to HEM Guy Loando Mboyo, Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Development, for his humanitarian and philanthropic actions in the framework of the Widal Foundation.During the ceremony, Minister Guy Loando delivered an inspiring and exciting speech in which he dedicated this prestigious degree to the Armed Forces of the DRC who spare no effort to preserve the territorial integrity of the country and renewed his commitment to serve humanity.Guy Loando Mboyo is a Congolese lawyer, politician, an entrepreneur, investor, author and philanthropist.He has been elected senator for the province of Tshuapa in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2019 and appointed Minister of State in charge of Land Management and Territorial Development in April 2021.As a philanthropist, Guy Loando is the Founder of WIDAL FONDATION, an NGO working in the social field for the promotion of the development model, education and protection of children.Through the humanitarian structure of the Widal Foundation, created in September 2018 with his wife Déborah Linda Loando, he continues his mission to be fully and completely at the service of others by helping to reduce poverty, reaching out to thousands of Congolese who just need a helping hand to get by in life.On Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the commune of Limeté (Kinshasa) during the official launch of the foundation, Guy Loando explains the objectives and mission which is to accompany the most vulnerable of Congolese society by training them to become entrepreneurs, in collaboration with local, national and international partners that can provide vocational training and grant microcredits to members.As an entrepreneur, Guy Loando is the Founder of Widal Group of Companies, including WIDAL INVESTMENT SARL, a consulting company; WIDAL MINING, a mining company and WIDAL PROPERTIES SARLU, a real estate company.As a lawyer, he founded GLM & Associates, a Mining and Quarrying Law Firm.In receiving this prestigious Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities, Minister Guy Loando joins a list of notable recipients that have received an honorary doctorate from UGCSI.



These individuals include but are not limited to:- John A.



Kufuor, Honorary President of Ghana- Callista Chimombo Mutharika, Former First Lady of Malawi and Honorary President of the African Union- Ernest Bai Koroma, Honorary President of Sierra Leone- Janet Museveni, First Lady of Uganda- Joyce Banda, Honorary President of MalawiShaun T.



WardGlobal Partners & Purposeemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

August 14, 2022, 08:16 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release