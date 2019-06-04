Halbousi greets Iraqis over Eid, hopes displaced people to return home

2019/06/04 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament
Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi greeted the Iraqi people and the Arab and Islamic
worlds over Muslim's Eid al-Fitr (Feast of Breaking the Fast) set to start in
the evening of Tuesday.Halbousi,
who attends his first Eid as the parliament speaker of Iraq, expressed hope
that all the displaced citizens will return to their areas of residence, and
that his country achieves stability and undergoes reconstruction after being
liberated from the terrorism grip.Iraq
declared victory over ISIS in December, 2017, during the term of former Prime Minister
Haidar al-Abadi. However, various provinces in Iraq, including the capital,
have witnessed many terrorist attacks.
