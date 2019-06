Halbousi greets Iraqis over Eid, hopes displaced people to return home

2019/06/04 | 21:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ParliamentSpeaker Mohamed al-Halbousi greeted the Iraqi people and the Arab and Islamicworlds over Muslim's Eid al-Fitr (Feast of Breaking the Fast) set to start inthe evening of Tuesday.Halbousi,who attends his first Eid as the parliament speaker of Iraq, expressed hopethat all the displaced citizens will return to their areas of residence, andthat his country achieves stability and undergoes reconstruction after beingliberated from the terrorism grip.Iraqdeclared victory over ISIS in December, 2017, during the term of former Prime MinisterHaidar al-Abadi. However, various provinces in Iraq, including the capital,have witnessed many terrorist attacks.