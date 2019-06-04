عربي | كوردى


Halbousi greets Iraqis over Eid, hopes displaced people to return home

2019/06/04 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Parliament

Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi greeted the Iraqi people and the Arab and Islamic

worlds over Muslim's Eid al-Fitr (Feast of Breaking the Fast) set to start in

the evening of Tuesday.Halbousi,

who attends his first Eid as the parliament speaker of Iraq, expressed hope

that all the displaced citizens will return to their areas of residence, and

that his country achieves stability and undergoes reconstruction after being

liberated from the terrorism grip.Iraq

declared victory over ISIS in December, 2017, during the term of former Prime Minister

Haidar al-Abadi. However, various provinces in Iraq, including the capital,

have witnessed many terrorist attacks.
