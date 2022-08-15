2022/08/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Ummet Al Salam Co.
Ltd.
for General Trading & Contracting has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the rehabilitation of water treatment plants in four different locations in Anbar The contract is valued at $680,000.
(Source: UNGM)
Ummet Al Salam Co.
Ltd.
for General Trading & Contracting has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the rehabilitation of water treatment plants in four different locations in Anbar The contract is valued at $680,000.
(Source: UNGM)
read more Contract Awarded for Anbar Water Treatment Plants first appeared on Iraq Business News.