Contract Awarded for Anbar Water Treatment Plants

2022/08/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Ummet Al Salam Co.Ltd.for General Trading & Contracting has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the rehabilitation of water treatment plants in four different locations in Anbar The contract is valued at $680,000.(Source: UNGM)

