Iraq Completes Airport Communication System

2022/08/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's General Company for Air Navigation Services has reportedly announced the completion and activation of its new AMHS ground-to-ground communications system.AMHS (Air Traffic Services Message Handling Services) is a standard for aeronautical ground-ground communications, such as for the transmission of NOTAM, flight plans or meteorological data.According to the report from […]

