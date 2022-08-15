Iraq Completes Airport Communication System

2022/08/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's General Company for Air Navigation Services has reportedly announced the completion and activation of its new AMHS ground-to-ground communications system.
AMHS (Air Traffic Services Message Handling Services) is a standard for aeronautical ground-ground communications, such as for the transmission of NOTAM, flight plans or meteorological data.
According to the report from […]
