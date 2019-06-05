Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad to solve pending issues: MP

2019/06/05 | 00:10
A
high-level delegation from Kurdistan is set to visit Baghdad to discuss
agreements, in an effort to end the outstanding crises between the two sides,
MP Bashir al-Haddad said. This
time the negotiations and the outcome of the talks will be "concrete"
and will result in long-term agreements, Haddad said, adding that these
agreements will not allow the recurrence of the crises between Erbil and
Baghdad.This
comes only few days after Nechirvan Barzani, who served as Kurdistan's prime
minister, assumed post as the president of the Kurdistan region. Barzani has
always called for solving the outstanding problems with Baghdad. Iraq’s
autonomous region of Kurdistan has endured a year of unrest with Baghdad since
it backed independence in a referendum in 2017.
