Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad to solve pending issues: MP

2019/06/05 | 00:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-high-level delegation from Kurdistan is set to visit Baghdad to discussagreements, in an effort to end the outstanding crises between the two sides,MP Bashir al-Haddad said. Thistime the negotiations and the outcome of the talks will be "concrete"and will result in long-term agreements, Haddad said, adding that theseagreements will not allow the recurrence of the crises between Erbil andBaghdad.Thiscomes only few days after Nechirvan Barzani, who served as Kurdistan's primeminister, assumed post as the president of the Kurdistan region. Barzani hasalways called for solving the outstanding problems with Baghdad. Iraq’sautonomous region of Kurdistan has endured a year of unrest with Baghdad sinceit backed independence in a referendum in 2017.