Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad to solve pending issues: MP
2019/06/05 | 00:10
A

high-level delegation from Kurdistan is set to visit Baghdad to discuss

agreements, in an effort to end the outstanding crises between the two sides,

MP Bashir al-Haddad said. This

time the negotiations and the outcome of the talks will be "concrete"

and will result in long-term agreements, Haddad said, adding that these

agreements will not allow the recurrence of the crises between Erbil and

Baghdad.This

comes only few days after Nechirvan Barzani, who served as Kurdistan's prime

minister, assumed post as the president of the Kurdistan region. Barzani has

always called for solving the outstanding problems with Baghdad. Iraq’s

autonomous region of Kurdistan has endured a year of unrest with Baghdad since

it backed independence in a referendum in 2017.

