Baghdad Green Zone to Open around the Clock

2019/06/05 | 06:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Baghdad’s International Zone (Green Zone) is to be opened to traffic around the clock from tonight (Tuesday).
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told a news conference on Monday evening that the move showed that the government is convinced the security situation in Baghdad is improved.
The high-security zone is home to the Iraqi parliament and many embassies, including the US embassy.
(Sources: AFP, Reuters)
