Home › Iraq News › Baghdad Green Zone to Open around the Clock

Baghdad Green Zone to Open around the Clock

2019/06/05 | 06:15



Baghdad’s International Zone (Green Zone) is to be opened to traffic around the clock from tonight (Tuesday).



Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told a news conference on Monday evening that the move showed that the government is convinced the security situation in Baghdad is improved.



The high-security zone is home to the Iraqi parliament and many embassies, including the US embassy.



(Sources: AFP, Reuters)























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By John Lee.Baghdad’s International Zone (Green Zone) is to be opened to traffic around the clock from tonight (Tuesday).Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told a news conference on Monday evening that the move showed that the government is convinced the security situation in Baghdad is improved.The high-security zone is home to the Iraqi parliament and many embassies, including the US embassy.(Sources: AFP, Reuters)