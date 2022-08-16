Hidden hand of calm in Iraq

2022/08/16 | 02:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As Americans know well, when angry protesters forcibly occupy the national legislature, violence is all too possible.Yet in Iraq, whose democracy was planted by the 2003 U.S.invasion, a similar protest in Baghdad over recent weeks has been relatively peaceful.One reason may be the quiet influence of the country’s most respected religious leader, top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.For 10 months, Iraqi politics has been in a tense stalemate following an inconclusive parliamentary election.No party won enough votes to form a government.The standoff – between two dominant alliances representing the country’s majority Shiites – has been fought behind the scenes as well as in dueling protests in the legislative building and the streets.Fears of a civil war are high with a potential to disrupt the Middle East.In recent days, Mr.Sistani reportedly met with the leader of one political bloc, firebrand Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.His bloc, which rejects meddling by Iran, won the most seats in the election.The meeting fits Mr.Sistani’s long insistence that Iraqis act responsibly as a nation to avoid the “abyss of chaos and political obstruction.”Unlike top Muslim clerics in neighboring Iran, Mr.Sistani believes Islam calls for clerics to largely stay away from ruling a country.He seeks a strong Iraqi identity rooted in democratic values that bind the country’s religious diversity.Yet in times of crisis, the still-divided Iraqis look to him for what he calls “caretaking” and “guidance.”As in the past, he again walks a fine line between mosque and state.In many ways, though, he speaks for Iraqi youth.Their mass protests in 2019 altered the political landscape with demands for a government based on the common good, not the current power-sharing system that divvies up national resources by sects and ethnicity – with a high dose of corruption.“The people and [Shiite religious authority Sistani] will reject any scenario of a Shia/Shia conflict, and any attempt will be defused,” Luay al-Khatteeb, Iraq’s former minister of energy, told Le Monde newspaper.

Delicate guidance now by Mr.



Sistani fits his call for a corruption-free “civic state,” one based on political compromise rather than zero-sum competition.



His calming effect comes as Iraq plans to host an international conference on interfaith dialogue scheduled for October.The event, according to organizers, will emphasize equality in citizenship and guarantees of respect for all religions.



After the near dismemberment of Iraq by the militant group Islamic State between 2014 and 2017, that is a message many Iraqis take to heart.