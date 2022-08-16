KRG Cabinet authorizes 206 Projects in three years

2022/08/16 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ninth Cabinet has implemented several projects and authorized numerous others since assuming office on July 27, 2019.In the past three years, the Cabinet has authorized the implementation of 206 investment projects with a total budget of $11,629,355,000 in different areas of the Kurdistan Region.Crucially, of those 206 projects, 202 […]

