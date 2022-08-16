Armed protesters demand oil jobs, sparking deadly gunfire

2022/08/16 | 07:58 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

The drilling platform at the Akri-Bijeel field in Iraqi Kurdistan.



(SEBASTIAN MEYER/Iraq Oil Report/Metrography)

SULAIMANIYA - A young Kurdish man was killed and two others were wounded Monday in a confrontation between armed protesters and security forces guarding an oil camp east of Erbil.

Eyewitnesses, security forces, and the grandfather of the man who was killed all confirmed protesters were carrying weapons, although they gave conflicting accounts as to which side opened fire first.

