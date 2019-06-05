Home › Baghdad Post › #KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels

#KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels

2019/06/05 | 12:20



A



social media campaign against dress codes and expectations that women wear high



heels at work has gone viral in Japan, with thousands joining the #KuToo



movement.Nearly 20,000 women have signed an online petition



demanding the government ban companies from requiring female employees to wear



high heels on the job - an example of gender discrimination, says Yumi



Ishikawa, who started the drive.The #KuToo campaign is a play on the word for



shoes, or “kutsu” in Japanese, and “kutsuu” or pain.Ishikawa, a 32-year-old actress and freelance



writer, hopes the petition she submitted to the health ministry on Monday will



lead to changes in the workplace and greater awareness about gender



discrimination.She launched the campaign after tweeting about



being forced to wear high heels for a part-time job at a funeral parlor - and



drew an overwhelming response from women.“After work, everyone changes into sneakers or



flats,” she wrote in the petition, adding that high heels can cause bunions,



blisters and strain the lower back.“It’s hard to move, you can’t run and your



feet hurt. All because of manners,” she wrote, pointing out that men don’t face



the same expectations.While many Japanese companies may not



explicitly require female employees to wear high heels, many women do so



because of tradition and social expectations.‘THICKHEADED’Ishikawa said her campaign had received more



attention from international media outlets than domestic ones, and there was a



tendency in Japan to portray the issue as a health one, not a gender one.“Japan is thickheaded about gender



discrimination,” she told Reuters in an interview. “It’s way behind other



countries in this regard.”Japan ranks 110th out of 149 countries in the



World Economic Forum’s gender-equality ranking.“We need people to realize that gender



discrimination can show up in lots of small ways,” Ishikawa said, from how



women are treated by their bosses to expectations that women will do all the



housework and child-rearing even if they work.In decades past, businessmen were expected to



wear neckties, but that has changed since the government started a “cool



biz” campaign in 2005 to encourage companies to turn down air-conditioners and



reduce electricity use.“It would be great if the country had a



similar kind of campaign about high heels,” said Ishikawa.She said she had been the target of online



harassment over the campaign, mostly from men.“I’ve been asked why I need to make such a big



deal about this - can’t I just work this out with your company?” she said.“Or that I’m selfish, that this is just part



of etiquette.”The health ministry said it was reviewing the petition



and declined to comment further.In Britain, Nicola Thorp launched a similar



petition in 2016 after she was sent home from work for refusing to wear high



heels.A subsequent parliamentary investigation into



dress codes found discrimination in British workplaces, but the government



rejected a bill banning companies from requiring women to wear high



heels.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-social media campaign against dress codes and expectations that women wear highheels at work has gone viral in Japan, with thousands joining the #KuToomovement.Nearly 20,000 women have signed an online petitiondemanding the government ban companies from requiring female employees to wearhigh heels on the job - an example of gender discrimination, says YumiIshikawa, who started the drive.The #KuToo campaign is a play on the word forshoes, or “kutsu” in Japanese, and “kutsuu” or pain.Ishikawa, a 32-year-old actress and freelancewriter, hopes the petition she submitted to the health ministry on Monday willlead to changes in the workplace and greater awareness about genderdiscrimination.She launched the campaign after tweeting aboutbeing forced to wear high heels for a part-time job at a funeral parlor - anddrew an overwhelming response from women.“After work, everyone changes into sneakers orflats,” she wrote in the petition, adding that high heels can cause bunions,blisters and strain the lower back.“It’s hard to move, you can’t run and yourfeet hurt. All because of manners,” she wrote, pointing out that men don’t facethe same expectations.While many Japanese companies may notexplicitly require female employees to wear high heels, many women do sobecause of tradition and social expectations.‘THICKHEADED’Ishikawa said her campaign had received moreattention from international media outlets than domestic ones, and there was atendency in Japan to portray the issue as a health one, not a gender one.“Japan is thickheaded about genderdiscrimination,” she told Reuters in an interview. “It’s way behind othercountries in this regard.”Japan ranks 110th out of 149 countries in theWorld Economic Forum’s gender-equality ranking.“We need people to realize that genderdiscrimination can show up in lots of small ways,” Ishikawa said, from howwomen are treated by their bosses to expectations that women will do all thehousework and child-rearing even if they work.In decades past, businessmen were expected towear neckties, but that has changed since the government started a “coolbiz” campaign in 2005 to encourage companies to turn down air-conditioners andreduce electricity use.“It would be great if the country had asimilar kind of campaign about high heels,” said Ishikawa.She said she had been the target of onlineharassment over the campaign, mostly from men.“I’ve been asked why I need to make such a bigdeal about this - can’t I just work this out with your company?” she said.“Or that I’m selfish, that this is just partof etiquette.”The health ministry said it was reviewing the petitionand declined to comment further.In Britain, Nicola Thorp launched a similarpetition in 2016 after she was sent home from work for refusing to wear highheels.A subsequent parliamentary investigation intodress codes found discrimination in British workplaces, but the governmentrejected a bill banning companies from requiring women to wear highheels.