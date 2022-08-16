Iraq's Finance Minister reportedly Resigns

2022/08/16 | 22:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, has reportedly resigned during the Cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).
Both Associated Press and Shafaq News Agency cite sources as saying that Prime Minister al-Kadhimi accepted the resignation, and appointed the Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, as Acting Finance Minister.
The Prime Minister's statement following the cabinet […]
