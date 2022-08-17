2022/08/17 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has reportedly invited bids from three international companies to build a dam on the Shatt al-Arab waterway, to help reduce salinity in the river.
Economy News lists the firms invited to bid as Energoprojekt of Serbia, Hydronova of Italy, and Deltares from the Netherlands.
It says that […]
Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has reportedly invited bids from three international companies to build a dam on the Shatt al-Arab waterway, to help reduce salinity in the river.
Economy News lists the firms invited to bid as Energoprojekt of Serbia, Hydronova of Italy, and Deltares from the Netherlands.
It says that […]
read more Iraq Invites Bids for Dam on Shatt al-Arab first appeared on Iraq Business News.