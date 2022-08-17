Iraq Invites Bids for Dam on Shatt al-Arab

2022/08/17 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has reportedly invited bids from three international companies to build a dam on the Shatt al-Arab waterway, to help reduce salinity in the river.Economy News lists the firms invited to bid as Energoprojekt of Serbia, Hydronova of Italy, and Deltares from the Netherlands.It says that […]

