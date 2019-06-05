عربي | كوردى


8 Egyptian security personnel killed attack in Sinai - state TV

2019/06/05 | 12:55
Eight Egyptian security personnel were killed on

Wednesday in an attack at a checkpoint in north Sinai, Egypt state TV said.Five militants were also killed, the

broadcaster said.



















