2019/06/05 | 12:55
Wednesday، 05 June 2019
12:42 PM
8 Egyptian security personnel killed attack in Sinai - state TV
Eight Egyptian security personnel were killed on
Wednesday in an attack at a checkpoint in north Sinai, Egypt state TV said.Five militants were also killed, the
broadcaster said.
