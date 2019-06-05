There is ‘always a chance’ of US military action against Iran, Trump says

2019/06/05 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani but that there was always a chance of U.S. military action against Iran.“So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came
into office,” Trump told British television station ITV.“They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time
and probably maybe are today.”When asked if he thought he would need to take military action,
he said: “There’s always a chance. Do I want to? No. I’d rather not. But
there’s always a chance.”When asked if he was prepared to talk to Rouhani: Trump replied,
“Yeah of course. I would much rather talk.”On Tuesday, Trump warned that Iran’s potential acquisition of
nuclear weapons, and that of any other rogue country, was a paramount concern
to his administration.“Among the pressing threats facing our nations is the
development and spread of nuclear weapons – perhaps that’s our biggest threat,”
Trump said during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May
following a meeting at her residence.“The United States and the United Kingdom are determined to
ensure that Iran never develops nuclear weapons and stops supporting and
engaging in terrorism,” he stressed, before adding: “And I believe that will
happen.”Speaking alongside Trump in London, May said the two nations
differed on how to limit the threat from Iran.The U.K. still supports the 2015 international agreement to curb
Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, but Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the deal.“The U.K. continues to stand by the [Iran] nuclear deal. It is
clear that we both want to reach the same goal,” May said.
