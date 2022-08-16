UPDATE: Iraq's Finance Minister reportedly Resigns

2022/08/17 | 16:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, has reportedly resigned during the Cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).Both Associated Press and Shafaq News Agency cite sources as saying that Prime Minister al-Kadhimi accepted the resignation, and appointed the Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, as Acting Finance Minister.The Prime Minister's statement following the cabinet […]

