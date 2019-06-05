BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components

2019/06/05 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
BMW and
Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said they will jointly develop electric motors,
transmissions and power electronics, unveiling yet another industry alliance
designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars.Both carmakers are under pressure to roll out
zero-emission vehicles to meet stringent anti-pollution rules, but have
struggled to maintain profit margins faced with the rising costs of making
electric, connected and autonomous cars.“Together, we have the opportunity to cater
more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing
vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market,” said BMW
board member Klaus Froehlich.BMW and Jaguar Land Rover said they will save
costs through shared development, production planning and joint purchasing of
electric car components. Both companies will produce electric drivetrains in
their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover’s engineering
director said, “We’ve proven we can build world beating electric cars but now
we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and
Land Rover products.”BMW was in talks with Daimler about making
electric car components but was separately also in discussions with Jaguar Land
Rover, a company it once owned, about an alliance on transmissions.Jaguar Land Rover is still run by former BMW
managers, including Ralf Speth the company’s chief executive who spent 20 years
at BMW prior to joining JLR, and Wolfgang Ziebart, the engineer who designed
Jaguar’s iPace electric car, a former board member responsible for development
and BMW.BMW already has a deal to supply an 8 cylinder
engine to Jaguar Land Rover.Jaguar Land Rover said it would redouble
efforts to cut costs after it posted a $4 billion loss earlier this year, hit
by a downturn in demand for sports utility vehicles in China and a regulatory
clampdown on diesel emissions.BMW bought Britain’s Rover Group, which
included the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, for 800 million pounds in 1994 only
to sell Jaguar Land Rover to Ford in March 2000 for $2.7 billion. In 2008
India’s Tata Group bought Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for $2.3 billion.
