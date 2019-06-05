عربي | كوردى


BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components

2019/06/05 | 13:30
BMW and

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said they will jointly develop electric motors,

transmissions and power electronics, unveiling yet another industry alliance

designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars.Both carmakers are under pressure to roll out

zero-emission vehicles to meet stringent anti-pollution rules, but have

struggled to maintain profit margins faced with the rising costs of making

electric, connected and autonomous cars.“Together, we have the opportunity to cater

more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing

vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market,” said BMW

board member Klaus Froehlich.BMW and Jaguar Land Rover said they will save

costs through shared development, production planning and joint purchasing of

electric car components. Both companies will produce electric drivetrains in

their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover’s engineering

director said, “We’ve proven we can build world beating electric cars but now

we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and

Land Rover products.”BMW was in talks with Daimler about making

electric car components but was separately also in discussions with Jaguar Land

Rover, a company it once owned, about an alliance on transmissions.Jaguar Land Rover is still run by former BMW

managers, including Ralf Speth the company’s chief executive who spent 20 years

at BMW prior to joining JLR, and Wolfgang Ziebart, the engineer who designed

Jaguar’s iPace electric car, a former board member responsible for development

and BMW.BMW already has a deal to supply an 8 cylinder

engine to Jaguar Land Rover.Jaguar Land Rover said it would redouble

efforts to cut costs after it posted a $4 billion loss earlier this year, hit

by a downturn in demand for sports utility vehicles in China and a regulatory

clampdown on diesel emissions.BMW bought Britain’s Rover Group, which

included the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, for 800 million pounds in 1994 only

to sell Jaguar Land Rover to Ford in March 2000 for $2.7 billion. In 2008

India’s Tata Group bought Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for $2.3 billion.



