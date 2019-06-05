عربي | كوردى


Competing interests create bizarre situation in Idlib

2019/06/05 | 15:15
Talmiz Ahmad







Throughout the month of May, Idlib witnessed heavy fighting

between Syrian government forces and rebel groups. The latter is made up of

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which controls Idlib, and a wide variety of

militant groups that have been brought together by Turkey into the so-called

National Liberation Front (NLF).



The rebels, viewing the government attack as a “battle of

survival,” have buried their differences and are fighting together, with

weapons provided by Turkey. Thus, Ankara is arming militants who are hostile to

its own ally, Russia, against the Assad government, which is backed by Moscow.

Convoluted regional politics is behind this bizarre situation.



The recent fighting began in early May, when Syrian

government forces, supported by Syrian and Russian aircraft, launched an attack

in the areas of Hama and Latakia. However, though so far 160 civilians have

died and nearly 300,000 have been displaced, these are limited strikes rather

than the much-anticipated assault to finally remove the entire rebel presence

from Idlib.



Such an attack would have brought a dramatic end to the

Russian-Turkish agreement of September 2018, when Russia agreed to hold off an

attack on Idlib to give Turkey a chance to separate the “moderate” rebels from

the extremists and achieve a peaceful end to the standoff. Turkey had then

pleaded that an all-out attack would cause thousands of casualties and push

several hundred thousand refugees into Turkey.



Since then, there has been no change on the ground, mainly

because Turkey has been pursuing a complicated game-plan of its own: It has

been trying to get HTS to join the NLF by projecting this extremist group as a

moderate outfit. So far, HTS has refused to accommodate Turkish wishes, thus

delaying the resolution of the Idlib situation.



Turkey’s view is that, with HTS joining the NLF, it would

have a formidable force under its control. This would help consolidate its own

long-term presence in northern Syria and also give it the firepower it needs

against the Kurds, who are firmly established in northeastern Syria, where they

are protected by a US military presence of about 2,200 soldiers.



What, then, does the current fighting mean? Most observers

believe that the Syrian government has been encouraged by Russia to initiate

this limited attack to convey two messages to Turkish President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan: One, that Moscow is getting tired of his procrastination over Idlib,

particularly his ties with extremist elements. And, two, to remind Turkey of

the importance of its relations with Russia, just as Erdogan is being subjected

to US pressure to leave the Russians and rejoin the US alliance.



In Turkey-US ties, two matters are currently in dispute:

Ankara’s dissatisfaction with the US patronage extended to the Kurds, who are

firming up their presence at the Syria-Turkey border; and Turkey’s decision to

obtain the S-400 missile system from Russia.



On the Kurdish question, the US has offered a “safe zone” at

the border to be patrolled by Turkish troops. Turkey has found this offer

inadequate and unacceptable. But the US is not willing to offer more — it

values its presence in this region to monitor and restrict Iranian influence,

and hence needs the Kurds to provide sturdy military backing to support its

regional interests.

On the question of defense ties with Russia, the US has

adopted a tough posture. If the missile deal goes through, Turkey will be

excluded from the program to develop the F-35 jet fighter and the subsequent

delivery of 100 aircraft. It will also be subjected to US sanctions under the

Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. This will dilute

Turkey’s continued role in NATO, to which it provides the second-largest army.



Turkey’s public position is to have the missile system and

also remain a partner in the Western alliance, but its brinkmanship may end

soon. Turkey has to take a final decision on the Russian missile system over

the next week or so.



Besides using the stick over Idlib, Russia is also making

every effort to soften the blow caused by Turkey’s rupture with the US. In

addition to offering the S-400 system, there are indications that Turkey could

be made a partner in the joint development of the much-improved S-500 missile

system and the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet.



To ensure that Turkey remains with the Astana (now

Nur-Sultan) alliance, Russian efforts are being backed by Iran. Given the

increasing harshness of US sanctions, Tehran has affirmed the importance of its

ties with Turkey. To this end, it is playing down their differences in Syria, where

Iran opposes the presence of Turkish troops in the north and its efforts to

build ties with extremist elements. In the face of US sanctions, Iran has muted

its criticism of Turkey on Idlib.



Tehran also rejects Turkish military action against the Kurds

in the northeast. Here, it is proposing instead that the Kurds join a united,

sovereign Syria in a federal arrangement, with the border being patrolled

jointly by Turkey and Syria.



Political players continue to jostle on the Syrian

chessboard, making it a quagmire for ordinary Syrians.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


