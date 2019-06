Competing interests create bizarre situation in Idlib

2019/06/05 | 15:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Talmiz AhmadThroughout the month of May, Idlib witnessed heavy fightingbetween Syrian government forces and rebel groups. The latter is made up ofHayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which controls Idlib, and a wide variety ofmilitant groups that have been brought together by Turkey into the so-calledNational Liberation Front (NLF).The rebels, viewing the government attack as a “battle ofsurvival,” have buried their differences and are fighting together, withweapons provided by Turkey. Thus, Ankara is arming militants who are hostile toits own ally, Russia, against the Assad government, which is backed by Moscow.Convoluted regional politics is behind this bizarre situation.The recent fighting began in early May, when Syriangovernment forces, supported by Syrian and Russian aircraft, launched an attackin the areas of Hama and Latakia. However, though so far 160 civilians havedied and nearly 300,000 have been displaced, these are limited strikes ratherthan the much-anticipated assault to finally remove the entire rebel presencefrom Idlib.Such an attack would have brought a dramatic end to theRussian-Turkish agreement of September 2018, when Russia agreed to hold off anattack on Idlib to give Turkey a chance to separate the “moderate” rebels fromthe extremists and achieve a peaceful end to the standoff. Turkey had thenpleaded that an all-out attack would cause thousands of casualties and pushseveral hundred thousand refugees into Turkey.Since then, there has been no change on the ground, mainlybecause Turkey has been pursuing a complicated game-plan of its own: It hasbeen trying to get HTS to join the NLF by projecting this extremist group as amoderate outfit. So far, HTS has refused to accommodate Turkish wishes, thusdelaying the resolution of the Idlib situation.Turkey’s view is that, with HTS joining the NLF, it wouldhave a formidable force under its control. This would help consolidate its ownlong-term presence in northern Syria and also give it the firepower it needsagainst the Kurds, who are firmly established in northeastern Syria, where theyare protected by a US military presence of about 2,200 soldiers.What, then, does the current fighting mean? Most observersbelieve that the Syrian government has been encouraged by Russia to initiatethis limited attack to convey two messages to Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan: One, that Moscow is getting tired of his procrastination over Idlib,particularly his ties with extremist elements. And, two, to remind Turkey ofthe importance of its relations with Russia, just as Erdogan is being subjectedto US pressure to leave the Russians and rejoin the US alliance.In Turkey-US ties, two matters are currently in dispute:Ankara’s dissatisfaction with the US patronage extended to the Kurds, who arefirming up their presence at the Syria-Turkey border; and Turkey’s decision toobtain the S-400 missile system from Russia.On the Kurdish question, the US has offered a “safe zone” atthe border to be patrolled by Turkish troops. Turkey has found this offerinadequate and unacceptable. But the US is not willing to offer more — itvalues its presence in this region to monitor and restrict Iranian influence,and hence needs the Kurds to provide sturdy military backing to support itsregional interests.On the question of defense ties with Russia, the US hasadopted a tough posture. If the missile deal goes through, Turkey will beexcluded from the program to develop the F-35 jet fighter and the subsequentdelivery of 100 aircraft. It will also be subjected to US sanctions under theCountering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. This will diluteTurkey’s continued role in NATO, to which it provides the second-largest army.Turkey’s public position is to have the missile system andalso remain a partner in the Western alliance, but its brinkmanship may endsoon. Turkey has to take a final decision on the Russian missile system overthe next week or so.Besides using the stick over Idlib, Russia is also makingevery effort to soften the blow caused by Turkey’s rupture with the US. Inaddition to offering the S-400 system, there are indications that Turkey couldbe made a partner in the joint development of the much-improved S-500 missilesystem and the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet.To ensure that Turkey remains with the Astana (nowNur-Sultan) alliance, Russian efforts are being backed by Iran. Given theincreasing harshness of US sanctions, Tehran has affirmed the importance of itsties with Turkey. To this end, it is playing down their differences in Syria, whereIran opposes the presence of Turkish troops in the north and its efforts tobuild ties with extremist elements. In the face of US sanctions, Iran has mutedits criticism of Turkey on Idlib.Tehran also rejects Turkish military action against the Kurdsin the northeast. Here, it is proposing instead that the Kurds join a united,sovereign Syria in a federal arrangement, with the border being patrolledjointly by Turkey and Syria.Political players continue to jostle on the Syrianchessboard, making it a quagmire for ordinary Syrians.