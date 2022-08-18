$500m for Improvement of Public Services in Kurdistan

2022/08/18 | 14:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.As part of reform efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government's ninth cabinet to improve the delivery of public services and foster economic development in the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (pictured) has announced the government will allocate 736.7 billion dinars [$505 million] for the years 2022 and 2023 in cash and […]

