US seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting: source

2019/06/05 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States believes Russia may be more amenable than
in the past to addressing US and Israeli concerns about Iran’s influence,
including in Syria, when national security leaders meet in Jerusalem this
month, a US official said on Tuesday.The United States announced last week that John Bolton,
White House national security adviser, would meet his Israeli and Russian
counterparts in Jerusalem in June. But it provided no details about the
meeting, which comes at a moment of heightened tension between Washington and
Tehran.The senior Trump administration official, who spoke to
reporters on condition of anonymity, described the meeting as an “unprecedented
diplomatic opportunity” for discussions on Syria - where all three countries
have been involved militarily.But beyond discussions to prevent any unintended military
escalation, the US official said the goal of the talks would be “to see how we
can potentially work together to get rid of the primary irritant in the Middle
East, which is Iran.”US aspirations for Russian support in its effort to roll
back Iranian influence are nothing new. Russia has long been publicly dismissive
of such rhetoric, including on Syria, where Moscow and Tehran have both acted
militarily on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s
civil war.The Trump administration last month sped the deployment of
an aircraft carrier strike group and ordered bombers, Patriot missiles and more
troops to the Middle East, citing intelligence about possible Iranian
preparations to attack US forces or interests. Iran has dismissed the
accusations as groundless.“We would hope to make the point in conjunction with the
Israelis that we don’t see any positive role for the Iranians – and that would
extend beyond Syria, to Lebanon, to Iraq, to Yemen – other places where they’re
active,” the US official said.“And if the Russians recognize that fact, I think we will be
very pleased with that outcome.”Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last month
during a visit by his Iranian counterpart to Moscow that US calls to curb
Iran’s influence in Syria and the broader Middle East were “unrealistic.” Asked
what, then, gave the Trump administration optimism about the prospects now, the
official said Russia’s public participation in a meeting of this kind in Israel
– Iran’s arch-foe – was significant.“The fact that the Russians see value in these
conversations, that they’re willing to do it publicly, I think is in and of
itself quite significant,” the official said. “And so we are hopeful that
they’re coming to the meeting with some fresh proposals that will allow us to
make progress.”Beyond Bolton, Israeli national security adviser Meir
Ben-Shabbat and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council,
are expected to take part in the meeting, according to the Trump
administration.
