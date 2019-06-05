عربي | كوردى


US seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting: source

US seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting: source
2019/06/05 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States believes Russia may be more amenable than

in the past to addressing US and Israeli concerns about Iran’s influence,

including in Syria, when national security leaders meet in Jerusalem this

month, a US official said on Tuesday.The United States announced last week that John Bolton,

White House national security adviser, would meet his Israeli and Russian

counterparts in Jerusalem in June. But it provided no details about the

meeting, which comes at a moment of heightened tension between Washington and

Tehran.The senior Trump administration official, who spoke to

reporters on condition of anonymity, described the meeting as an “unprecedented

diplomatic opportunity” for discussions on Syria - where all three countries

have been involved militarily.But beyond discussions to prevent any unintended military

escalation, the US official said the goal of the talks would be “to see how we

can potentially work together to get rid of the primary irritant in the Middle

East, which is Iran.”US aspirations for Russian support in its effort to roll

back Iranian influence are nothing new. Russia has long been publicly dismissive

of such rhetoric, including on Syria, where Moscow and Tehran have both acted

militarily on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s

civil war.The Trump administration last month sped the deployment of

an aircraft carrier strike group and ordered bombers, Patriot missiles and more

troops to the Middle East, citing intelligence about possible Iranian

preparations to attack US forces or interests. Iran has dismissed the

accusations as groundless.“We would hope to make the point in conjunction with the

Israelis that we don’t see any positive role for the Iranians – and that would

extend beyond Syria, to Lebanon, to Iraq, to Yemen – other places where they’re

active,” the US official said.“And if the Russians recognize that fact, I think we will be

very pleased with that outcome.”Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last month

during a visit by his Iranian counterpart to Moscow that US calls to curb

Iran’s influence in Syria and the broader Middle East were “unrealistic.” Asked

what, then, gave the Trump administration optimism about the prospects now, the

official said Russia’s public participation in a meeting of this kind in Israel

– Iran’s arch-foe – was significant.“The fact that the Russians see value in these

conversations, that they’re willing to do it publicly, I think is in and of

itself quite significant,” the official said. “And so we are hopeful that

they’re coming to the meeting with some fresh proposals that will allow us to

make progress.”Beyond Bolton, Israeli national security adviser Meir

Ben-Shabbat and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council,

are expected to take part in the meeting, according to the Trump

administration.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW