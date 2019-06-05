Home › Baghdad Post › US seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting: source

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States believes Russia may be more amenable thanin the past to addressing US and Israeli concerns about Iran’s influence,including in Syria, when national security leaders meet in Jerusalem thismonth, a US official said on Tuesday.The United States announced last week that John Bolton,White House national security adviser, would meet his Israeli and Russiancounterparts in Jerusalem in June. But it provided no details about themeeting, which comes at a moment of heightened tension between Washington andTehran.The senior Trump administration official, who spoke toreporters on condition of anonymity, described the meeting as an “unprecedenteddiplomatic opportunity” for discussions on Syria - where all three countrieshave been involved militarily.But beyond discussions to prevent any unintended militaryescalation, the US official said the goal of the talks would be “to see how wecan potentially work together to get rid of the primary irritant in the MiddleEast, which is Iran.”US aspirations for Russian support in its effort to rollback Iranian influence are nothing new. Russia has long been publicly dismissiveof such rhetoric, including on Syria, where Moscow and Tehran have both actedmilitarily on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’scivil war.The Trump administration last month sped the deployment ofan aircraft carrier strike group and ordered bombers, Patriot missiles and moretroops to the Middle East, citing intelligence about possible Iranianpreparations to attack US forces or interests. Iran has dismissed theaccusations as groundless.“We would hope to make the point in conjunction with theIsraelis that we don’t see any positive role for the Iranians – and that wouldextend beyond Syria, to Lebanon, to Iraq, to Yemen – other places where they’reactive,” the US official said.“And if the Russians recognize that fact, I think we will bevery pleased with that outcome.”Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last monthduring a visit by his Iranian counterpart to Moscow that US calls to curbIran’s influence in Syria and the broader Middle East were “unrealistic.” Askedwhat, then, gave the Trump administration optimism about the prospects now, theofficial said Russia’s public participation in a meeting of this kind in Israel– Iran’s arch-foe – was significant.“The fact that the Russians see value in theseconversations, that they’re willing to do it publicly, I think is in and ofitself quite significant,” the official said. “And so we are hopeful thatthey’re coming to the meeting with some fresh proposals that will allow us tomake progress.”Beyond Bolton, Israeli national security adviser MeirBen-Shabbat and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council,are expected to take part in the meeting, according to the Trumpadministration.