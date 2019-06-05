عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia flies Iranian to hospital off ‘hostile’ ship

2019/06/05 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia said it evacuated an Iranian crew member from a

“hostile” ship off the coast of Yemen amid its war against the Iranian-backed

Houthi rebels, the second-such aid it has offered in recent weeks amid

heightened tensions between the US and Iran.The Saudi military flew rescue paramedics to the Saviz, an

Iranian vessel some 95 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s contested port city

of Hodeidah, spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said. They then flew the injured

Iranian to a military hospital in Jizan, Maliki said.Iran’s mission to the United Nations had made a request to

aid the Iranian, Maliki said. The mission did not immediately respond to a

request for comment Wednesday.“The leadership of the joint forces has dealt with the

situation according to what is dictated by our Islamic religion and human

values, despite the threat represented by this suspect vessel, and the hostile

acts it carries out against coalition forces and the interests of the Yemeni

people and its continued threats to maritime routes and global trade in the Red

Sea,” Maliki said in a statement Tuesday.The statement did not elaborate. Saudi Arabia and Iran are

chief Mideast rivals and the Saudis since 2017 have alleged the Saviz served as

a maritime base and weapons transshipment point for Iran’s paramilitary

Revolutionary Guard. Briefing materials from the Saudi military earlier

obtained by The Associated Press showed men on the vessel dressed in

camouflaged military-style fatigues, as well as small boats capable of ferrying

cargo to the Yemeni coast.Video broadcast of the ship last year by the Saudi-owned

satellite news channel Al-Arabiya showed what appeared to be a covered machine

gun bolted to the ship’s deck.A July 2018 analysis from the Washington Institute for Near

East Policy called the Saviz an “Iranian mothership” in the region. It

described the ship as a cargo vessel docked at the time off the Dahlak

archipelago, a chain of islands off the coast of the nearby African nation of

Eritrea in the Red Sea.“The Iranian military is likely using the Saviz to provide

targeting data for Houthi antishipping attacks” in the Red Sea, the institute

alleged, without elaborating. The institute’s analysts routinely have access to

Gulf and Israeli military sources.This is the second time within recent weeks the Saudi

government has aided Iran based off a request from its UN mission. In May, an

Iranian oil tanker carrying more than 1 million barrels of fuel oil suffered a

malfunction in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia. The kingdom helped

the Happiness I reached anchorage off Jeddah, where it still remains.Meanwhile, the White House in May deployed the Lincoln and

B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over perceived threats from Iran. The US also

plans to send 900 additional troops to the Mideast and extend the stay of

another 600 as tens of thousands of others also are on the ground across the

region.The Mideast crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s

withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and

world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return for

lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran,

sending its economy into freefall.Iran now has said it will begin stepping away from the deal.

Amid the escalation, the US alleged without offering evidence that four oil

tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates were attacked with limpet

mines by Iran. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched

coordinated drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The Saudi-led war in Yemen, which began in March 2015, is

currently the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The fighting in the Arab

world’s poorest country has killed an estimated 60,000 people and left millions

suffering from lack of food and medical care.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


