Saudi Arabia flies Iranian to hospital off ‘hostile’ ship

2019/06/05 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia said it evacuated an Iranian crew member from a
“hostile” ship off the coast of Yemen amid its war against the Iranian-backed
Houthi rebels, the second-such aid it has offered in recent weeks amid
heightened tensions between the US and Iran.The Saudi military flew rescue paramedics to the Saviz, an
Iranian vessel some 95 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s contested port city
of Hodeidah, spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said. They then flew the injured
Iranian to a military hospital in Jizan, Maliki said.Iran’s mission to the United Nations had made a request to
aid the Iranian, Maliki said. The mission did not immediately respond to a
request for comment Wednesday.“The leadership of the joint forces has dealt with the
situation according to what is dictated by our Islamic religion and human
values, despite the threat represented by this suspect vessel, and the hostile
acts it carries out against coalition forces and the interests of the Yemeni
people and its continued threats to maritime routes and global trade in the Red
Sea,” Maliki said in a statement Tuesday.The statement did not elaborate. Saudi Arabia and Iran are
chief Mideast rivals and the Saudis since 2017 have alleged the Saviz served as
a maritime base and weapons transshipment point for Iran’s paramilitary
Revolutionary Guard. Briefing materials from the Saudi military earlier
obtained by The Associated Press showed men on the vessel dressed in
camouflaged military-style fatigues, as well as small boats capable of ferrying
cargo to the Yemeni coast.Video broadcast of the ship last year by the Saudi-owned
satellite news channel Al-Arabiya showed what appeared to be a covered machine
gun bolted to the ship’s deck.A July 2018 analysis from the Washington Institute for Near
East Policy called the Saviz an “Iranian mothership” in the region. It
described the ship as a cargo vessel docked at the time off the Dahlak
archipelago, a chain of islands off the coast of the nearby African nation of
Eritrea in the Red Sea.“The Iranian military is likely using the Saviz to provide
targeting data for Houthi antishipping attacks” in the Red Sea, the institute
alleged, without elaborating. The institute’s analysts routinely have access to
Gulf and Israeli military sources.This is the second time within recent weeks the Saudi
government has aided Iran based off a request from its UN mission. In May, an
Iranian oil tanker carrying more than 1 million barrels of fuel oil suffered a
malfunction in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia. The kingdom helped
the Happiness I reached anchorage off Jeddah, where it still remains.Meanwhile, the White House in May deployed the Lincoln and
B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over perceived threats from Iran. The US also
plans to send 900 additional troops to the Mideast and extend the stay of
another 600 as tens of thousands of others also are on the ground across the
region.The Mideast crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s
withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and
world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return for
lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran,
sending its economy into freefall.Iran now has said it will begin stepping away from the deal.
Amid the escalation, the US alleged without offering evidence that four oil
tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates were attacked with limpet
mines by Iran. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched
coordinated drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The Saudi-led war in Yemen, which began in March 2015, is
currently the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The fighting in the Arab
world’s poorest country has killed an estimated 60,000 people and left millions
suffering from lack of food and medical care.
