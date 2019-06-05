Sudan’s deadly crackdown evokes Arab Spring bloodshed

2019/06/05 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In the Middle East, it has often begun the same way: a popular
swell of street protests against long-entrenched autocrats and demonstrators
inspired by burgeoning aspirations for democracy and freedom.But then the military moves in. Its ruthless, harsh force
helps prop up the leader and his family, or safeguard the military’s own
longevity after a leader falls. Death, detention and disappearances become
commonplace and in some cases, ruinous civil war with external intervention
breaks out.Organizers of the pro-democracy protests in Sudan say the
death toll across the country since the violent dispersal of their sit-in camp
in Khartoum earlier this week has increased to 60. Sudan’s deadly crackdown has
evoked Arab Spring bloodshed from earlier this decade — uprisings in Egypt,
Syria and Libya. Tunisia was the one nation to escape mass carnage.Here’s a look at military crackdowns across the Arab world
since 2011:TUNISIAThe Arab Spring was born in Tunisia, where it was called the
Jasmine Revolution. The country had long been wracked by widespread repression,
high unemployment, rocketing inflation and endemic corruption under the rule of
President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.The self-immolation by a beaten down and humiliated street
vendor Mohammed Bouazizi led to nationwide protests fueled by social media that
brought down the longtime authoritarian president in January 2011. He fled into
exile to Saudi Arabia. That ushered in democracy for Tunisia and inspired
similar movements around the Arab world. Though there were deaths in the
struggle, it was nowhere near the bloody tolls of other Arab nations. The
revolution transformed Tunisia into a fledgling democracy that became a
catalyst for the Arab Spring, then miraculously transcended it as the only
country to keep its transition peaceful.EGYPTThere were heady days in Cairo’s Tahrir Square when the
January 25 Revolution took hold in 2011 and within weeks, toppled autocrat and
key Western ally President Hosni Mubarak. There were striking scenes as Mubarak
loyalists swept into crowds on camels, beating protesters. Calm was restored
when the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces took over, and the people cheered
the troops. The military was to rule until elections were held in June 2012.Then, the one-year reign of President Mohammed Morsi, whose Muslim
Brotherhood subsequently engaged in concerted power-grabbing, was brought to a
sudden end by the military’s removal of Morsi, following mass protests against
his divisive rule. Defense Minister Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took over and won
subsequent elections.Voters in Egypt recently approved constitutional amendments
allowing Sisi to remain in power until 2030. Sisi has been lauded by President
Donald Trump for his crackdown on Islamic militants.LIBYAThe Libyan chapter of the Arab uprisings took a violent turn
immediately after demonstrations erupted in several cities over housing in
January 2011. Protesters were fired upon and fought back in an armed revolt as
the country — held together for four decades by the mercurial cult of
personality and wealth cultivated by Moammar Gaddafi — began to unravel. Civil
war raged and widespread abuses were committed by both Gaddafi’s forces and the
rebels.Western forces intervened on the rebels’ side with punishing
airstrikes that helped lead to Gaddafi’s ouster as he was caught in his native
city of Sirte. His killing was captured on video and then seen online around
the world in all its gruesome detail. For days, the rebels showed off Gaddafi’s
body so the nation would believe he was dead.After Gaddafi’s ouster and killing, Libya sank further into
chaos and turmoil, with the country divided today between two governments and
an array of militias fighting for power and territory.SYRIAThe uprising in Syria began in March 2011. In the city of
Daraa, youths scrawled graffiti against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad.
Having witnessed cataclysmic events in Egypt and Tunisia, Assad’s forces moved
quickly to brutally crush the opposition.But it wasn’t to be a relatively swift and merciless
crackdown as the 1982 Hama massacre by Assad’s father, Hafez, which killed
thousands. Instead the country lurched into a civil war, now in its ninth year
and counting. Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions more
internally displaced or having fled to other countries. Atrocities committed by
the government, including chemical attacks, as well as those by rebel groups
and the ISIS group, which at one time controlled a third of the country before
it was vanquished, have been relentless.The bloodiest chapter in the war may still loom, in
rebel-held Idlib, with tens of thousands of civilians in the crossfire as
Assad’s government, backed by Russian airpower, has pledged to recover the
province and every other inch of Syrian territory lost during the war.SUDANLast December, as Sudan grappled with rising prices and
shortages, the Sudanese Professionals Association planned a march to the
capital, Khartoum, to demand wage increases. When separate demonstrations over
rising bread prices erupted in Atbara, a railway hub north of Khartoum, the SPA
broadened its demands to the overthrow of the government, invoking slogans from
the Arab Spring uprisings.The umbrella group of unions succeeded in April where war,
sanctions and the International Criminal Court, which had indicted President
Omar al-Bashir on genocide charges in Darfur, had failed — ending his
three-decade rule. But the military’s crackdown this week as security forces
overran the main protest sit-in site, followed by its call for snap elections
in the coming months and dismissal of protesters demands, appears to show the
army has no intention of ushering civilian rule and relinquishing its own power
any time soon. The Sudanese generals now say they want to resume negotiations
with protest leaders but the demonstrators dismiss such calls as long as troops
are shooting and killing them.
