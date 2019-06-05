Home › Iraq News › 120 villages evacuated in Iraqi Kurdistan due to Turkish strikes: official

2019/06/05 | 18:05



Turkish strikes wound three Peshmerga fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Bradost area.



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— At least 120 villages have been evacuated in Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s sub-district of Sidakan due to Turkish airstrikes on the area, a Kurdish official said on Wednesday.



Director of Sidakan sub-district Ihsan Chalabi told NRT that the villages were continuously being evacuated in fear of Turkish strikes on the area.























“Villagers of 20 more villages are still under the threat of evacuation due to the airstrikes,” Chalabi said.



Turkish strikes on Mira Rash in the sub-district early on Wednesday wounded three members of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, he added. “The injury of one Peshmerga is critical, and has lost one of his legs.”



One of the wounded Peshmerga told NRT that they were seven people who went to extinguish a fire caused by the Turkish airstrikes in the village.



The Turkish warplanes later bombed the area again and wounded the three Peshmerga members.



The three are members of unit 80 of Peshmerga forces, affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). The Peshmerga were brothers and a cousin.



An Yazidi boy was also shot dead by the Turkish army in Rabanga village in Zakho on Tuesday night.



Relatives of a Yazidi man shot dead in the border area between Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan in the early hours of Tuesday have accused the Turkish military of unlawful killing.



Amin Salih, 20, and two of his friends were travelling from the Cham Mishko internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camp in Zakho to an area called Rabanga on the Iraqi side of the river that delineates the border with Turkey.



Turkey has recently increased the frequency of its strikes on targets in Iraqi Kurdistan, which it says are part of an effort to combat the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).



The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of Kurds, to push for greater autonomy in Turkish Kurdistan for the Kurdish minority who make up around 22.5 million of the country’s 79-million population. More than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels, have been killed in the conflict.



Turkey and the PKK have been engaged in fierce fighting since a fragile ceasefire broke down in 2015.



A large Kurdish community in Turkey and worldwide openly sympathise with PKK rebels and Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK group in 1974 and currently serving a life sentence in Turkey, has a high symbolic value for most Kurds in Turkey and worldwide according to observers.



More than 30 people have been killed in Turkish airstrikes in Iraqi Kurdistan in the last 10 years, according to unofficial statistics. Dozens of others have been wounded.



The strikes have also damaged dozens of agricultural lands in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | rudaw.net



