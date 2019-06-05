عربي | كوردى


Mossad gave key intel linking Iran to oil tanker attacks near UAE

2019/06/05 | 18:40
Yonah Jeremy Bob







The Mossad was responsible for the key intelligence linking

Iran to the attack on four oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates coast last

month, prompting the United States to accuse Tehran of carrying out the attack,

according to a report by KAN late Monday.According to the report, an Israeli official complimented

the Iranians on a “high level commando operation” which intentionally only

sabotaged the tankers, but did not lead to any injuries which might have

escalated tensions further.The US is expected to present both the Mossad intelligence

and some additional intelligence before a UN body in the near future, possibly

before the UN Security Council.Last month, US officials accused, with differing degrees of

certainty, Iran and its proxies of carrying out the tanker attacks, of a

coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels of

Yemen, and of a rocket attack in Iraq which landed near a US installation.Iran pushed back against the claims, but because none of the

evidence had been revealed to date, the issue was still under debate publicly.Last week, US State Department Special Representative to

Iran, Brian Hook, gave a briefing to the press, including The Jerusalem Post,

indicating that an investigation by the US and by the affected countries was

close to completion and that the results would be revealed in the near future.Monday’s leak to the media appeared to be the next stage in

a public relations war to impose responsibility for the incident on Iran.The Mossad and the US have been more aggressive about taking

credit for thwarting attacks by adversaries as well as operations in the last

couple years.Last month, Channel 13 reported that the Mossad had tipped

off the US about a likely imminent attack by Iran on US personnel in the region

and in recent years, Israel has repeatedly taken credit for uncovering plots by

ISIS to hijack civilian airlines across the world.Finally, in April 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

took the unusual step of holding a press conference giving substantial details

about the Mossad’s now famous operation to appropriate large volumes of

Tehran’s secret nuclear files.The US has responded to Iran’s alleged aggressive moves by

moving new naval and aerial assets into the region.

