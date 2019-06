Mossad gave key intel linking Iran to oil tanker attacks near UAE

2019/06/05 | 18:40

The Mossad was responsible for the key intelligence linkingIran to the attack on four oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates coast lastmonth, prompting the United States to accuse Tehran of carrying out the attack,according to a report by KAN late Monday.According to the report, an Israeli official complimentedthe Iranians on a "high level commando operation" which intentionally onlysabotaged the tankers, but did not lead to any injuries which might haveescalated tensions further.The US is expected to present both the Mossad intelligenceand some additional intelligence before a UN body in the near future, possiblybefore the UN Security Council.Last month, US officials accused, with differing degrees ofcertainty, Iran and its proxies of carrying out the tanker attacks, of acoordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels ofYemen, and of a rocket attack in Iraq which landed near a US installation.Iran pushed back against the claims, but because none of theevidence had been revealed to date, the issue was still under debate publicly.Last week, US State Department Special Representative toIran, Brian Hook, gave a briefing to the press, including The Jerusalem Post,indicating that an investigation by the US and by the affected countries wasclose to completion and that the results would be revealed in the near future.Monday's leak to the media appeared to be the next stage ina public relations war to impose responsibility for the incident on Iran.The Mossad and the US have been more aggressive about takingcredit for thwarting attacks by adversaries as well as operations in the lastcouple years.Last month, Channel 13 reported that the Mossad had tippedoff the US about a likely imminent attack by Iran on US personnel in the regionand in recent years, Israel has repeatedly taken credit for uncovering plots byISIS to hijack civilian airlines across the world.Finally, in April 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahutook the unusual step of holding a press conference giving substantial detailsabout the Mossad's now famous operation to appropriate large volumes ofTehran's secret nuclear files.The US has responded to Iran's alleged aggressive moves bymoving new naval and aerial assets into the region.