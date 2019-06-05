Mossad gave key intel linking Iran to oil tanker attacks near UAE

2019/06/05 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yonah Jeremy Bob
The Mossad was responsible for the key intelligence linking
Iran to the attack on four oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates coast last
month, prompting the United States to accuse Tehran of carrying out the attack,
according to a report by KAN late Monday.According to the report, an Israeli official complimented
the Iranians on a “high level commando operation” which intentionally only
sabotaged the tankers, but did not lead to any injuries which might have
escalated tensions further.The US is expected to present both the Mossad intelligence
and some additional intelligence before a UN body in the near future, possibly
before the UN Security Council.Last month, US officials accused, with differing degrees of
certainty, Iran and its proxies of carrying out the tanker attacks, of a
coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels of
Yemen, and of a rocket attack in Iraq which landed near a US installation.Iran pushed back against the claims, but because none of the
evidence had been revealed to date, the issue was still under debate publicly.Last week, US State Department Special Representative to
Iran, Brian Hook, gave a briefing to the press, including The Jerusalem Post,
indicating that an investigation by the US and by the affected countries was
close to completion and that the results would be revealed in the near future.Monday’s leak to the media appeared to be the next stage in
a public relations war to impose responsibility for the incident on Iran.The Mossad and the US have been more aggressive about taking
credit for thwarting attacks by adversaries as well as operations in the last
couple years.Last month, Channel 13 reported that the Mossad had tipped
off the US about a likely imminent attack by Iran on US personnel in the region
and in recent years, Israel has repeatedly taken credit for uncovering plots by
ISIS to hijack civilian airlines across the world.Finally, in April 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
took the unusual step of holding a press conference giving substantial details
about the Mossad’s now famous operation to appropriate large volumes of
Tehran’s secret nuclear files.The US has responded to Iran’s alleged aggressive moves by
moving new naval and aerial assets into the region.
Yonah Jeremy Bob
The Mossad was responsible for the key intelligence linking
Iran to the attack on four oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates coast last
month, prompting the United States to accuse Tehran of carrying out the attack,
according to a report by KAN late Monday.According to the report, an Israeli official complimented
the Iranians on a “high level commando operation” which intentionally only
sabotaged the tankers, but did not lead to any injuries which might have
escalated tensions further.The US is expected to present both the Mossad intelligence
and some additional intelligence before a UN body in the near future, possibly
before the UN Security Council.Last month, US officials accused, with differing degrees of
certainty, Iran and its proxies of carrying out the tanker attacks, of a
coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels of
Yemen, and of a rocket attack in Iraq which landed near a US installation.Iran pushed back against the claims, but because none of the
evidence had been revealed to date, the issue was still under debate publicly.Last week, US State Department Special Representative to
Iran, Brian Hook, gave a briefing to the press, including The Jerusalem Post,
indicating that an investigation by the US and by the affected countries was
close to completion and that the results would be revealed in the near future.Monday’s leak to the media appeared to be the next stage in
a public relations war to impose responsibility for the incident on Iran.The Mossad and the US have been more aggressive about taking
credit for thwarting attacks by adversaries as well as operations in the last
couple years.Last month, Channel 13 reported that the Mossad had tipped
off the US about a likely imminent attack by Iran on US personnel in the region
and in recent years, Israel has repeatedly taken credit for uncovering plots by
ISIS to hijack civilian airlines across the world.Finally, in April 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
took the unusual step of holding a press conference giving substantial details
about the Mossad’s now famous operation to appropriate large volumes of
Tehran’s secret nuclear files.The US has responded to Iran’s alleged aggressive moves by
moving new naval and aerial assets into the region.