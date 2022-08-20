WFP Iraq Country Brief, July 2022

2022/08/20 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In Numbers 256,176 people assisted in July 2022 US$3.2 m cash-based transfers made US$44.2 m six months (August 2022-Jan 2023) net funding requirements Operational Updates In July, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 184,091 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 68,725 refugees, and 3,360 people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives.In early July 2022, […]

