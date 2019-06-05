عربي | كوردى


Two million Somalis could die of starvation amid drought: UN

2019/06/05 | 19:15
A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than

2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by

summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken

African country.UN Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock says about $700

million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and

crops.He said Tuesday that the UN’s Central Emergency Response

Fund has allocated $45 million to cover food shortages, water and daily

necessities in Somalia as well as parts of Kenya and Ethiopia affected by

droughts.Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3

million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements, he said, and the

shortages are about 40 percent worse now than this past winter.“What was forecast to be an average rainy season in Somalia

is now one of the driest on record in over 35 years,” he said. “Communities

that were already vulnerable due to past droughts are again facing severe

hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases.”The UN aid complements efforts by governments of the three

countries to assist their people, especially those with disabilities or who are

internally displaced.Somalia’s humanitarian fund is currently depleted. If

financial aid is delayed, the cost of saving lives on the margin of death are

much higher, Lowcock said, adding that the option then is to turn to expensive,

therapeutic feeding programs.“We could have a quick response now, which would be cheaper,

reduce human suffering and more effective, or we can wait for a few months

until we get all those horrible pictures on our TV screens and social media of

starving kids,” Lowcock said.Lowcock, who heads the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs,

said that in past decades droughts came about every half dozen years but

recently they have hit every two or three years.“There’s not really any question in my mind that these more

frequent droughts are related to global warming and climate change,” the UN

official said. “So the only middle- and longer-term response is to look at

alternative livelihoods — a different way to make a living.”

