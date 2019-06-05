Home › Baghdad Post › Two million Somalis could die of starvation amid drought: UN

Two million Somalis could die of starvation amid drought: UN

2019/06/05 | 19:15



A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than



2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by



summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken



African country.UN Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock says about $700



million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and



crops.He said Tuesday that the UN’s Central Emergency Response



Fund has allocated $45 million to cover food shortages, water and daily



necessities in Somalia as well as parts of Kenya and Ethiopia affected by



droughts.Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3



million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements, he said, and the



shortages are about 40 percent worse now than this past winter.“What was forecast to be an average rainy season in Somalia



is now one of the driest on record in over 35 years,” he said. “Communities



that were already vulnerable due to past droughts are again facing severe



hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases.”The UN aid complements efforts by governments of the three



countries to assist their people, especially those with disabilities or who are



internally displaced.Somalia’s humanitarian fund is currently depleted. If



financial aid is delayed, the cost of saving lives on the margin of death are



much higher, Lowcock said, adding that the option then is to turn to expensive,



therapeutic feeding programs.“We could have a quick response now, which would be cheaper,



reduce human suffering and more effective, or we can wait for a few months



until we get all those horrible pictures on our TV screens and social media of



starving kids,” Lowcock said.Lowcock, who heads the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs,



said that in past decades droughts came about every half dozen years but



recently they have hit every two or three years.“There’s not really any question in my mind that these more



frequent droughts are related to global warming and climate change,” the UN



official said. “So the only middle- and longer-term response is to look at



alternative livelihoods — a different way to make a living.”



