Two million Somalis could die of starvation amid drought: UN

2019/06/05 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than
2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by
summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken
African country.UN Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock says about $700
million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and
crops.He said Tuesday that the UN’s Central Emergency Response
Fund has allocated $45 million to cover food shortages, water and daily
necessities in Somalia as well as parts of Kenya and Ethiopia affected by
droughts.Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3
million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements, he said, and the
shortages are about 40 percent worse now than this past winter.“What was forecast to be an average rainy season in Somalia
is now one of the driest on record in over 35 years,” he said. “Communities
that were already vulnerable due to past droughts are again facing severe
hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases.”The UN aid complements efforts by governments of the three
countries to assist their people, especially those with disabilities or who are
internally displaced.Somalia’s humanitarian fund is currently depleted. If
financial aid is delayed, the cost of saving lives on the margin of death are
much higher, Lowcock said, adding that the option then is to turn to expensive,
therapeutic feeding programs.“We could have a quick response now, which would be cheaper,
reduce human suffering and more effective, or we can wait for a few months
until we get all those horrible pictures on our TV screens and social media of
starving kids,” Lowcock said.Lowcock, who heads the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs,
said that in past decades droughts came about every half dozen years but
recently they have hit every two or three years.“There’s not really any question in my mind that these more
frequent droughts are related to global warming and climate change,” the UN
official said. “So the only middle- and longer-term response is to look at
alternative livelihoods — a different way to make a living.”
