Major world financial bodies to attend US-led Palestinian conference
2019/06/05 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Global financial bodies including the International Monetary

Fund (IMF) and World Bank plan to be present at a US-led conference on the

Palestinian economy this month that the Trump administration has cast as an

overture to its peace plan.The efficacy of the June 25-26 meeting in Bahrain has been

in doubt since Palestinian leaders and businesspeople decided to shun it over

Washington’s perceived pro-Israel bias and inattention to their political

demands.Israel’s new election, an upsurge in cross-border fighting

and the Palestinians’ resentment at US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s

capital add to the complicated backdrop.However, the IMF, which has been operating in the West Bank

and Gaza since 1995, confirmed it and other institutions would be present in

Bahrain’s capital Manama.“The IMF has been invited to the meeting and expects to

attend, along with other international financial institutions,” a

representative said.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

confirmed it would have “someone” representing it. A World Bank spokesman said

it had an invitation “and expects to attend”.Lenders and development banks have long played a stabilizing

role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing loans, credit guarantees,

and policy advice to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).White House senior adviser Jared Kushner this week concluded

a trip to the Middle East and Europe aimed partly at drumming up support for

the “Peace for Prosperity” conference intended to unveil the economic part of

Trump’s long-heralded peace plan.PALESTINIAN OBJECTIONSBut Palestinian and Arab officials suspect the event may be

a prelude to a US push to jettison the “two-state” solution – a long-standing,

international formula for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in

the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.The twin state blueprint has been the basis for decades of

lending and technical support from global financial institutions, aimed at

building the capacity of Palestinian government ministries and the private

sector.Though Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plan to

attend the Bahrain conference, they have assured the Palestinians they would

not endorse a US plan that fails to meet their main demands.Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a weekend

radio interview “Israelis” would be there, but it was unclear if she was

referring to officials or business delegates.Asked if she believed the event should be postponed given

Palestinians’ boycott, Hotovely told Tel Aviv station 102 FM: “No. There is no

reason to... Apart from them, everyone’s okay. Everyone’s in favor.”In Israel’s long-time foe Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei berated Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for enabling US plans.“This meeting belongs to the Americans, but Bahraini rulers

are hosting it due to their weaknesses and anti-Muslim and anti-popular stand,”

he said in a televised sermon.“The so-called ‘deal of the century’ will, God willing,

never come to fruition... We hope that Bahraini and Saudi rulers will realize

that they are stepping into a quagmire.”



