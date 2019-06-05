Major world financial bodies to attend US-led Palestinian conference

2019/06/05 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Global financial bodies including the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and World Bank plan to be present at a US-led conference on the
Palestinian economy this month that the Trump administration has cast as an
overture to its peace plan.The efficacy of the June 25-26 meeting in Bahrain has been
in doubt since Palestinian leaders and businesspeople decided to shun it over
Washington’s perceived pro-Israel bias and inattention to their political
demands.Israel’s new election, an upsurge in cross-border fighting
and the Palestinians’ resentment at US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s
capital add to the complicated backdrop.However, the IMF, which has been operating in the West Bank
and Gaza since 1995, confirmed it and other institutions would be present in
Bahrain’s capital Manama.“The IMF has been invited to the meeting and expects to
attend, along with other international financial institutions,” a
representative said.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
confirmed it would have “someone” representing it. A World Bank spokesman said
it had an invitation “and expects to attend”.Lenders and development banks have long played a stabilizing
role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing loans, credit guarantees,
and policy advice to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).White House senior adviser Jared Kushner this week concluded
a trip to the Middle East and Europe aimed partly at drumming up support for
the “Peace for Prosperity” conference intended to unveil the economic part of
Trump’s long-heralded peace plan.PALESTINIAN OBJECTIONSBut Palestinian and Arab officials suspect the event may be
a prelude to a US push to jettison the “two-state” solution – a long-standing,
international formula for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in
the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.The twin state blueprint has been the basis for decades of
lending and technical support from global financial institutions, aimed at
building the capacity of Palestinian government ministries and the private
sector.Though Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plan to
attend the Bahrain conference, they have assured the Palestinians they would
not endorse a US plan that fails to meet their main demands.Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a weekend
radio interview “Israelis” would be there, but it was unclear if she was
referring to officials or business delegates.Asked if she believed the event should be postponed given
Palestinians’ boycott, Hotovely told Tel Aviv station 102 FM: “No. There is no
reason to... Apart from them, everyone’s okay. Everyone’s in favor.”In Israel’s long-time foe Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei berated Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for enabling US plans.“This meeting belongs to the Americans, but Bahraini rulers
are hosting it due to their weaknesses and anti-Muslim and anti-popular stand,”
he said in a televised sermon.“The so-called ‘deal of the century’ will, God willing,
never come to fruition... We hope that Bahraini and Saudi rulers will realize
that they are stepping into a quagmire.”
Fund (IMF) and World Bank plan to be present at a US-led conference on the
Palestinian economy this month that the Trump administration has cast as an
overture to its peace plan.The efficacy of the June 25-26 meeting in Bahrain has been
in doubt since Palestinian leaders and businesspeople decided to shun it over
Washington’s perceived pro-Israel bias and inattention to their political
demands.Israel’s new election, an upsurge in cross-border fighting
and the Palestinians’ resentment at US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s
capital add to the complicated backdrop.However, the IMF, which has been operating in the West Bank
and Gaza since 1995, confirmed it and other institutions would be present in
Bahrain’s capital Manama.“The IMF has been invited to the meeting and expects to
attend, along with other international financial institutions,” a
representative said.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
confirmed it would have “someone” representing it. A World Bank spokesman said
it had an invitation “and expects to attend”.Lenders and development banks have long played a stabilizing
role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing loans, credit guarantees,
and policy advice to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).White House senior adviser Jared Kushner this week concluded
a trip to the Middle East and Europe aimed partly at drumming up support for
the “Peace for Prosperity” conference intended to unveil the economic part of
Trump’s long-heralded peace plan.PALESTINIAN OBJECTIONSBut Palestinian and Arab officials suspect the event may be
a prelude to a US push to jettison the “two-state” solution – a long-standing,
international formula for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in
the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.The twin state blueprint has been the basis for decades of
lending and technical support from global financial institutions, aimed at
building the capacity of Palestinian government ministries and the private
sector.Though Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plan to
attend the Bahrain conference, they have assured the Palestinians they would
not endorse a US plan that fails to meet their main demands.Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a weekend
radio interview “Israelis” would be there, but it was unclear if she was
referring to officials or business delegates.Asked if she believed the event should be postponed given
Palestinians’ boycott, Hotovely told Tel Aviv station 102 FM: “No. There is no
reason to... Apart from them, everyone’s okay. Everyone’s in favor.”In Israel’s long-time foe Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei berated Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for enabling US plans.“This meeting belongs to the Americans, but Bahraini rulers
are hosting it due to their weaknesses and anti-Muslim and anti-popular stand,”
he said in a televised sermon.“The so-called ‘deal of the century’ will, God willing,
never come to fruition... We hope that Bahraini and Saudi rulers will realize
that they are stepping into a quagmire.”