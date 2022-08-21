UNESCO, UNICEF commend Iraq's commitment to Education

2022/08/21 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNESCO and UNICEF commend Iraq's commitment to transform national education by engaging in the Transforming Education Summit UNICEF and UNESCO have commended Iraq for the submission of the National Statement of Commitment for the upcoming Transforming Education Summit (TES), that will take place in New York from 16 to 19 September.This Commitment outlines a […]

