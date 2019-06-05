World: Humanity in Action - Annual Review 2018

2019/06/05 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Committee of the Red Cross
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine, World, Yemen
Humanity in Action provides an at-a-glance guide to how we helped and protected victims of armed conflict and other violence in 2018. It provides facts and figures on our programmes around the world and tells the stories of those whose lives we touched
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine, World, Yemen
Humanity in Action provides an at-a-glance guide to how we helped and protected victims of armed conflict and other violence in 2018. It provides facts and figures on our programmes around the world and tells the stories of those whose lives we touched