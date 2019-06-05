عربي | كوردى


World: Humanity in Action - Annual Review 2018

World: Humanity in Action - Annual Review 2018
2019/06/05 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Committee of the Red Cross

Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine, World, Yemen



Humanity in Action provides an at-a-glance guide to how we helped and protected victims of armed conflict and other violence in 2018. It provides facts and figures on our programmes around the world and tells the stories of those whose lives we touched

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW