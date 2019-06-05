Two American women, six children repatriated to US from Syria

2019/06/05 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two US women with ISIS ties and six children were
repatriated from northeast Syria, Kurdish-led authorities told Reuters on
Wednesday, saying their return came at the request of the US government.The eight Americans are among thousands of wives and
children of foreign jihadists detained by US-backed forces who defeated the
last ISIS foothold in eastern Syria in March. The Kurdish-led forces are
holding the women and children in already overflowing camps, on top of hundreds
of foreign fighters in prisons.Kurdish leaders say they cannot hold the foreigners forever
and warn that the prisoners pose a threat in northeast Syria.But few countries want to take back their citizens, who may
be hard to prosecute, and the prospect has sparked fierce debate in their home
countries where there is little public sympathy for the families of jihadists.Abdulkarim Omar, co-chair of foreign relations in the
Kurdish-led region, said foreign governments now appeared more willing to
repatriate citizens but “only humanitarian causes”. He told Reuters he expected
more foreign women and children to be sent home from Syria in the near future.Omar said the eight Americans were due to arrive in the
United States on Wednesday.The Kurdish-led administration, which controls swathes of
north and east Syria, said it had helped repatriate them based on their “free
and voluntary desire to return to their country.”
