Two American women, six children repatriated to US from Syria

Two American women, six children repatriated to US from Syria

2019/06/05 | 20:25



repatriated from northeast Syria, Kurdish-led authorities told Reuters on



Wednesday, saying their return came at the request of the US government.The eight Americans are among thousands of wives and



children of foreign jihadists detained by US-backed forces who defeated the



last ISIS foothold in eastern Syria in March. The Kurdish-led forces are



holding the women and children in already overflowing camps, on top of hundreds



of foreign fighters in prisons.Kurdish leaders say they cannot hold the foreigners forever



and warn that the prisoners pose a threat in northeast Syria.But few countries want to take back their citizens, who may



be hard to prosecute, and the prospect has sparked fierce debate in their home



countries where there is little public sympathy for the families of jihadists.Abdulkarim Omar, co-chair of foreign relations in the



Kurdish-led region, said foreign governments now appeared more willing to



repatriate citizens but “only humanitarian causes”. He told Reuters he expected



more foreign women and children to be sent home from Syria in the near future.Omar said the eight Americans were due to arrive in the



United States on Wednesday.The Kurdish-led administration, which controls swathes of



north and east Syria, said it had helped repatriate them based on their “free



and voluntary desire to return to their country.”







