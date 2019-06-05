عربي | كوردى


Two American women, six children repatriated to US from Syria

Two American women, six children repatriated to US from Syria
2019/06/05 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two US women with ISIS ties and six children were

repatriated from northeast Syria, Kurdish-led authorities told Reuters on

Wednesday, saying their return came at the request of the US government.The eight Americans are among thousands of wives and

children of foreign jihadists detained by US-backed forces who defeated the

last ISIS foothold in eastern Syria in March. The Kurdish-led forces are

holding the women and children in already overflowing camps, on top of hundreds

of foreign fighters in prisons.Kurdish leaders say they cannot hold the foreigners forever

and warn that the prisoners pose a threat in northeast Syria.But few countries want to take back their citizens, who may

be hard to prosecute, and the prospect has sparked fierce debate in their home

countries where there is little public sympathy for the families of jihadists.Abdulkarim Omar, co-chair of foreign relations in the

Kurdish-led region, said foreign governments now appeared more willing to

repatriate citizens but “only humanitarian causes”. He told Reuters he expected

more foreign women and children to be sent home from Syria in the near future.Omar said the eight Americans were due to arrive in the

United States on Wednesday.The Kurdish-led administration, which controls swathes of

north and east Syria, said it had helped repatriate them based on their “free

and voluntary desire to return to their country.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW