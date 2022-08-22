Work Begins on Akkas Gas Pipeline

2022/08/22 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Work has begun on the project to extend the gas pipeline from the Akkas gas field to the Akkas power station, in the Qaim district of Anbar Governorate.The General Manager of the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), Shaker Mahmoud Khalaf, said the pipeline (pictured) will be 35 kilometers in length.[…]

