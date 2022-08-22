2022/08/22 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Al-Safwa Office has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the supply and installation of solar street lights in Anbar.
The contract is valued at $449,560.
(Source: UNGM)
Al-Safwa Office has won a new contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the supply and installation of solar street lights in Anbar.
The contract is valued at $449,560.
(Source: UNGM)
read more Contract Awarded for Solar Street Lights in Anbar first appeared on Iraq Business News.