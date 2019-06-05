Home › Baghdad Post › 'No more joy in Eid' for Syrians displaced for the holiday once again

'No more joy in Eid' for Syrians displaced for the holiday once again

2019/06/05 | 21:35



Abu Mohammed lives his life in lists: he lists the places inSyria to which his family has been forcibly displaced. He lists the differentreasons for each displacement. He lists the number of Muslim holidays he'sspent away from home."When we were in our houses we had our rituals and ourambience and the joy was different," he said, sitting in a field in the villageof Hazano in the northern countryside of Idlib province, among the lastterritory in Syria still held by opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.His house is now a tent made of blankets, taped and sewntogether. Some olive groves stand nearby."The sweets we would put out had their own style. Todaythere is nothing available and we've forgotten this. We used to visit cemeteriesbefore Eid prayer. Today we've forgotten this. We can't reach the dead's tombto pray."Eid al-Fitr, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadanduring which Muslims fast from sunrise till sunset, is one of the main markersof the Muslim calendar, a day of family joy.This is the eighth Eid al-Fitr that Syria has spent at war,and the fourth that Abu Mohammed has spent away from home. His latestdisplacement is the fifth time he has been forced to flee as government forcesadvanced. Another list: where his family has ended up. Afrin and Azaz innorthern Syria. Turkey. Europe."We've dispersed and there is no more joy in Eid."The last rebel-held territory in the northwest corner ofSyria is home to hundreds of thousands of people who fled other parts of thecountry as government forces advanced.Last year rebels and government forces reached ademilitarization agreement there sponsored by Assad's ally Russia and byTurkey, long an ally of the rebels.But the Syrian government and Russia stepped up an offensivelast month on the area. Hundreds of people have been killed by shelling. Lastmonth 270,000 people were displaced in the most intense violence for months.HOSPITALS, MARKETS HITLast year's agreement envisioned a demilitarized zone inIdlib that would be free of all heavy weapons and jihadist fighters. Moscow,which is keen to help Assad retake territory, has since complained aboutescalating violence in the area and said that jihadists who used to belong tothe Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda offshoot, are in control of large tracts ofterritory.Mohammed Zahed al-Masry, a member of the Syrian NGOAlliance, said 600 civilians had died in recent weeks."We have 22 medical facilities that have been directlytargeted. We have five markets that have been directly targeted, six centersfor the White Helmets (rescue service) also have been directly targeted."Back among the displaced people sheltering in Hazano, AhmadShayhan, 38, had left everything behind and was now living in a tent with 50people. He said new families were joining them every day. Some volunteers hadthrown an Eid party for the kids."We haven't seen anything like this in eight years," he saidof the celebration. "Those days are gone and will never return."