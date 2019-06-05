عربي | كوردى


Ron Howard frames Pavarotti story through arias for new documentary
2019/06/05 | 22:10
Director Ron

Howard did not know much about opera, but he understands drama when he sees it,

and Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti’s life was packed with it.So

when it came to making a documentary about the late, beloved “king of the high

C’s,” Howard decided to tell Pavarotti’s story largely through some of his most

famous arias.“I didn’t know very much about opera,” said

Howard. “I love throwing myself into subjects where I have a fascination and a

real curiosity.”“Pavarotti,” arriving in U.S. movie theaters

on Friday, uses rarely seen performances, home video and interviews with the

singer’s family and friends, including his second wife Nicoletta Mantovani, as

well as archive material with some of his famous friends such as Princess

Diana, Nelson Mandela, and Irish rock singer Bono.The film traces Pavarotti’s early life as the

soccer-loving son of a baker in wartime Italy to his beginnings as an opera

singer in the 1960s and his rise to become one of most famous tenors in the

world.“I knew that operas were very dramatic and

that his life was very dramatic and so it was pretty easy early on to say ‘Hey,

I wonder if we can actually understand these performances of particular arias

and use them in the film so in a way we’re kind of telling his story’,” said

Howard.“We’re almost making an opera about Pavarotti

using these arias and these great performances because the performances are

just staggering,” he added.Howard is better known for dramatic films,

such as Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind,” space movie “Apollo 13” and thriller

“The Da Vinci Code.”For “Pavarotti,” Howard said he worked hard to

discover the spirit of the Italian singer and the challenges he overcame.“It’s unbelievably difficult to become that

kind of tenor at that level. That’s not just a gift but years of passion, focus

and work.“Food

was important to him, women were important to him, love! It was just that

passion which really drove him,” he said.Pavarotti died of pancreatic cancer in 2007 at

the age of 71.



