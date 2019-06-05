Home › Baghdad Post › Ron Howard frames Pavarotti story through arias for new documentary

Ron Howard frames Pavarotti story through arias for new documentary

2019/06/05 | 22:10



Director Ron



Howard did not know much about opera, but he understands drama when he sees it,



and Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti’s life was packed with it.So



when it came to making a documentary about the late, beloved “king of the high



C’s,” Howard decided to tell Pavarotti’s story largely through some of his most



famous arias.“I didn’t know very much about opera,” said



Howard. “I love throwing myself into subjects where I have a fascination and a



real curiosity.”“Pavarotti,” arriving in U.S. movie theaters



on Friday, uses rarely seen performances, home video and interviews with the



singer’s family and friends, including his second wife Nicoletta Mantovani, as



well as archive material with some of his famous friends such as Princess



Diana, Nelson Mandela, and Irish rock singer Bono.The film traces Pavarotti’s early life as the



soccer-loving son of a baker in wartime Italy to his beginnings as an opera



singer in the 1960s and his rise to become one of most famous tenors in the



world.“I knew that operas were very dramatic and



that his life was very dramatic and so it was pretty easy early on to say ‘Hey,



I wonder if we can actually understand these performances of particular arias



and use them in the film so in a way we’re kind of telling his story’,” said



Howard.“We’re almost making an opera about Pavarotti



using these arias and these great performances because the performances are



just staggering,” he added.Howard is better known for dramatic films,



such as Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind,” space movie “Apollo 13” and thriller



“The Da Vinci Code.”For “Pavarotti,” Howard said he worked hard to



discover the spirit of the Italian singer and the challenges he overcame.“It’s unbelievably difficult to become that



kind of tenor at that level. That’s not just a gift but years of passion, focus



and work.“Food



was important to him, women were important to him, love! It was just that



passion which really drove him,” he said.Pavarotti died of pancreatic cancer in 2007 at



the age of 71.







