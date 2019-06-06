عربي | كوردى


Six terrorists were killed and destroyed two vehicles by air strikes in the Thirthar area

2019/06/06 | 04:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Commerce opens project electronic ration bill in Baghdad

The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.

