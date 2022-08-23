Iraq to Strengthen Telecom Link to Europe

2022/08/23 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Telecom Egypt and Orange Jordan have reportedly announced an agreement to connect Iraq's telecommunications system to Europe through Jordan and Egypt.According to Zawya, the new system will be known as the "Cairo Amman Baghdad System (CAB System)." It is planned to be operational in the current quarter.(Source: Zawya)

