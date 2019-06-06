Home › INA › Human rights: return all displaced from camps in southern Nineveh

Human rights: return all displaced from camps in southern Nineveh

2019/06/06 | 04:00



Human rights: return all displaced from camps in southern Nineveh







High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) on Wednesday announced the success of the UNHCR's collective voluntary repatriation initiative for the 13 camps in southern Nineveh.







The High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) putplan to end the suffering of displaced people after agreement with all relevant ministries on several points that would facilitate voluntary repatriation procedures represented by the Ministries of Migration and displaced, Trade, Electricity, Interior, UNHCR and other international organizations.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Human rights: return all displaced from camps in southern NinevehHigh Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) on Wednesday announced the success of the UNHCR's collective voluntary repatriation initiative for the 13 camps in southern Nineveh.The High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) putplan to end the suffering of displaced people after agreement with all relevant ministries on several points that would facilitate voluntary repatriation procedures represented by the Ministries of Migration and displaced, Trade, Electricity, Interior, UNHCR and other international organizations.