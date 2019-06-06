عربي | كوردى


Human rights: return all displaced from camps in southern Nineveh

2019/06/06 | 04:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

  High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) on Wednesday announced the success of the UNHCR's collective voluntary repatriation initiative for the 13 camps in southern Nineveh.



The High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) putplan to end the suffering of displaced people after agreement with all relevant ministries on several points that would facilitate voluntary repatriation procedures represented by the Ministries of Migration and displaced, Trade, Electricity, Interior, UNHCR and other international organizations.











