Rosneft plans Geological Survey in Kurdistan in 2019

2019/06/06 | 05:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By John Lee.Russia'sRosneftwill reportedly conduct geological exploration in Iraqi Kurdistan this year.CEO Igor Sechin (pictured) is quoted as telling the annual general meeting:"The company continues to implement the project to develop fields in Iraqi Kurdistan in the Middle East, where a geological exploration program is scheduled for this year to ensure production in the future."He added that pilot production at the Bijeel field began in the first quarter.(Source:Tass)MENAFN0506201902170000ID1098613670