7 suicide bombers killed in security operation in Anbar

2019/06/06 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Seven suicide bombers were killed as the military intelligence have foiled an attack against civilians in Anbar.
In a statement, the department said troops managed to thwart a huge suicide attack against civilians in al-Baghdadi region in Anbar during Eid-ul Fitr.
Troops also managed to kill Wissam Abed Mohamed, the commander of the suicide bombers, who was possessing several kinds of weapons.
