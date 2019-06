Russian, Saudi energy ministries to meet on June 10 in Moscow

2019/06/06 | 12:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Russiaand Saudi Arabia’s energy ministers, Alexander Novak and Khalid al-Falih, willchair a trade and economy commission in Moscow on June 10, the Russian energyministry said on Wednesday.Novak and Falih will discuss bilateral tradeand economic cooperation, joint projects in energy and agriculture, theministry said.