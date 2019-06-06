Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - May 2019

2019/06/06 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World
Total (observed) arrivals – May: 2,512
Total (observed) arrivals – April: 1,826
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 456
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 183
Total occupancy of government centres – end May: 3,020
Total occupancy of government centres - end April: 3,060
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,592
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,592
