Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - May 2019

2019/06/06 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World



Total (observed) arrivals – May: 2,512

Total (observed) arrivals – April: 1,826



Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - May: 456

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - April: 183



Total occupancy of government centres – end May: 3,020

Total occupancy of government centres - end April: 3,060



Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end May: 3,592

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end April: 3,592

