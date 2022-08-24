Iraq's Judiciary Shuts Down as Sadrists Escalate Protests

2022/08/24 | 14:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's judiciary shuts down as Sadrists escalate street politics

Iraq's supreme judicial council has announced the suspension of the operation of courts.

This comes as the Shiite Coordination Framework says it will end the Sadrist blocking of parliamentary sessions by convening the legislature outside Baghdad's Green Zone.

Meanwhile, the head of the Sadrist Movement-Muqtada Al-Sadr-has warned of further escalation as his call for a "live public debate" among party leaders is being met with mixed responses.

