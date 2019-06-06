Home › Baghdad Post › Fire in Syria, reaching to Iraq’s Anbar, put off

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Iraqi Joint Operations Command has announced extinguishing a huge fire that broke out in Syria’s Al-Baghouz city reaching to the agricultural lands, west of Anbar province.In a statement, JOC said civil defense troops as well as military forces rushed to the fire spot and managed to control it.In another statement, the command said that fire also broke out in the agricultural lands in Kirkuk, north of Iraq, leaving two people wounded.