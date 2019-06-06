Home › Baghdad Post › Neymar ruled out of Copa America after Brazil beat Qatar

Neymar ruled out of Copa America after Brazil beat Qatar

2019/06/06 | 15:05



Brazil’s 2-0



friendly win over Asian champions Qatar in Brasilia on Wednesday came at a



heavy cost after they lost striker Neymar for this month’s Copa America because



of an ankle ligament injury.Neymar



limped off in the 17th minute after he appeared to twist his right ankle and



the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) later confirmed he would miss the



tournament.“Neymar was evaluated and underwent scans that



confirmed a ligament rupture in the ankle,” CBF said in a statement.“Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar



will not recover in time to participate in Copa America in Brazil.”The CBF said they would meet on Thursday to



pick a replacement for Neymar in the squad for the tournament, which kicks off



on June 14.The injury capped a horrible few days for



Paris St-Germain striker, who was stripped of the Brazil captaincy last month



and was last weekend accused of rape in a case that has dominated the headlines



in his homeland.Brazil were already leading 1-0 courtesy of



Richarlison’s 16th minute header when Neymar departed and Gabriel Jesus added



the second eight minutes later from close range.The five-times world champions were rarely



troubled by a limited Qatar side, who missed a VAR-assisted penalty in injury



time.“We won and the feeling is that we won well,”



said man of the match Philippe Coutinho. “We pressured them and we did what we



wanted to do.”Once again, though, all attention was focused



on Neymar, the world’s most expensive player and a polarizing figure in the



football world.Neymar has suffered several serious injuries



dating back to 2014, when a brutal knee in the back from Colombian Juan Camilo



Zuniga kept him out of Brazil’s World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany.He injured a metatarsal in his right foot that



sidelined him in the months leading up to the 2018 World Cup and an injury to



the same foot in January forced him to miss the business end of this season



with Paris St-Germain.The country’s president Jair Bolsonaro, a



football fan who had attended the game, was pictured with a smiling Neymar as



the player received treatment at the hospital after the match on Wednesday.The president’s good wishes for a speedy



recovery were to no avail, though, and Brazil will face Bolivia in their Copa



America opener on June 14 in Sao Paulo without their best player.











