Sardar Al-Bebany honoured by the Government of Japan

2022/08/25 | 02:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC Executive Committee Member Mr Sardar Al-Bebany is honoured with an award by the Government of Japan On August 21st 2022 Mr Sardar Bebany, Chairman of Sardar Group, was awarded the Certificate of Commendation by the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq.The awarding ceremony took place in Erbil in the presence of senior businessmen, representatives of […]

