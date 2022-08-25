2022/08/25 | 12:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The World Bank's Enterprise Analysis Unit, in collaboration with colleagues from the Social Protection and Jobs team in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, recently published the data from an Informal Sector Enterprise Survey conducted in Iraq, covering four major cities in the country: Baghdad, Basrah, Sulaymaniyah, and Najaf.These surveys are designed […]

read more Informal Businesses in Iraq: Critical Lessons first appeared on Iraq Business News.