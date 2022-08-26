Iraq pursues solar power goals, but hurdles remain

2022/08/26 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

The Chinese company UEG opened a 2.5 MW solar station near its Fayha oil field project in July 2022.



(Photo credit: UEG)

BAGHDAD - Iraq has ambitions to improve electricity supply using solar power, but those plans are being delayed by disputes over payment terms, inexperience among senior officials in dealing with solar agreements, and Baghdad's political deadlock.

While many projects have been announced and awarded, Iraq has not yet signed finalized power purchase contracts with any international solar power firms — raising doubts about the government's ability to meet its goal of generating up to 12 GW of electricity from solar power by 2030.

